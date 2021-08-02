Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta paramedics overworked and exhausted: union

By Sarah Ryan Global News
Posted August 2, 2021 2:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta paramedics are overworked and exhausted: HSAA union' Alberta paramedics are overworked and exhausted: HSAA union
The Health Sciences Association of Alberta, which represents paramedics in the province, says its members are working overtime on back-to-back calls with no end in sight -- and it's taking a toll. Sarah Ryan has the details.

First it was doctors, then nurses, and now Alberta’s paramedics are sounding the alarm over the intense pressures on the province’s health-care system.

Read more: ‘Nurses feel let down,’ picket against Alberta government’s proposed rollbacks

“It is an absolute devastation on the people who are working and entrusted to the front lines of our health-care system,” said Mike Parker, president of the paramedics’ union: the Health Sciences Association of Alberta.

“These members are serving their 12-hour shifts and the calls haven’t stopped, so they’re becoming 13- or 14-hour shifts … and the exhaustion rates are just climbing with no foreseeable relief coming.”

Click to play video: 'Alberta EMS to expand ambulance transport locations beyond emergency departments' Alberta EMS to expand ambulance transport locations beyond emergency departments
Alberta EMS to expand ambulance transport locations beyond emergency departments – Jul 6, 2021

Parker said the problem isn’t confined to any one place.

Story continues below advertisement

“This issue is province-wide from Grande Prairie to Medicine Hat, Calgary to Edmonton,” he explained.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This issue is province-wide from Grande Prairie to Medicine Hat, Calgary to Edmonton," he explained.

“The major centres collapse because of no available resources, all rural units are being brought in to help respond to calls leaving all of our communities exposed with no additional resources, no ambulances in towns.”

READ MORE: Alberta EMS to expand ambulance transport locations beyond emergency departments

On top of staffing issues, the union president says there’s a shortage of resources too.

“There are no trucks — physical ambulances — even available to staff anymore, and there are no people to put on them.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "There are no trucks — physical ambulances — even available to staff anymore, and there are no people to put on them."
Trending Stories

When they get their patients to the hospital, the first responders are stuck.

“Drive past any hospital at any given time to see the trucks lined up waiting to offload.”

According to Alberta Health Services, there’s been an unprecedented increase in calls: between the pandemic, heatwaves, smoky skies and the ongoing opioid crisis.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton health-care aide student jumps into action, performs CPR on unresponsive man' Edmonton health-care aide student jumps into action, performs CPR on unresponsive man
Edmonton health-care aide student jumps into action, performs CPR on unresponsive man – Jul 23, 2021

Christina Gray, the NDP’s labour critic, said it’s all wearing down the province’s EMS.

Story continues below advertisement

“They’re part of the acute-care system that is under incredible pressure and strain right now,” she explained.

“Our paramedics are working in this environment where they feel exhausted, overworked, under supported, and a government that doesn’t appreciate them.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Our paramedics are working in this environment where they feel exhausted, overworked, under supported, and a government that doesn't appreciate them."

Read more: Alberta urgently needs to address potent drug supply, overdose crisis: health experts

In a statement, AHS noted it has brought on additional staff and ambulances, and is also deploying supervisors and offering overtime hours to those willing to stay late or start early.

“We are ensuring that the most critical patients are prioritized for receiving immediate care,” wrote AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson.

But the union says that’s not enough; the system is overwhelmed.

“You need to match resource levels with population growth and call volume,” Parker said.

Global News reached out to Health Minister Tyler Shandro’s office for an interview but did not receive a response. This article will be updated if a comment is received.

Click to play video: 'Research finds stress, anxiety climbing for healthcare workers during COVID-19 pandemic' Research finds stress, anxiety climbing for healthcare workers during COVID-19 pandemic
Research finds stress, anxiety climbing for healthcare workers during COVID-19 pandemic – Dec 21, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NDP tagAlberta Health Services tagAlberta health tagEMS tagParamedics taggovernment of alberta tagAlberta EMS tagAmbulances tagAlberta paramedics tagHealth Sciences Association of Alberta tagAlberta ambulance wait times tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers