Video link
Headline link
Canada

Video posted by B.C. fire department shows how quickly a cigarette can start a wildfire

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 5:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Dashwood Fire Department shows just how fast a fire can spread' Dashwood Fire Department shows just how fast a fire can spread
WATCH: A video posted by the Dashwood Fire Department in Qualicum Beach B.C. shows just how quickly a fire can spread in these dry conditions.

A video posted to social media by a B.C. fire department shows just how quickly wildfires can start in these tinder-dry conditions.

The Dashwood Fire Department, located in Qualicum Beach on Vancouver Island, posted a video of a test they conducted in a controlled location at their fire station.

They dropped a cigarette in the dead grass and immediately the grass ignited, with the flames spreading quickly.

Read more: Canada’s wildfires could cost billions, kill thousands if nothing is done: report

The fire danger rating across most of the province is high to extreme right now.

An extreme fire risk means there are extremely dry forest fuels and the fire risk is very serious. New fires will start easily, spread rapidly, and challenge fire suppression efforts.

All open burning is currently banned across the province.

Click to play video: 'White Rock Lake wildfire balloons to 20,000 hectares near Westwold' White Rock Lake wildfire balloons to 20,000 hectares near Westwold
White Rock Lake wildfire balloons to 20,000 hectares near Westwold

There are 244 active fires in B.C. with 36 wildfires of note.

The Kamloops Fire Centre has the most active fires with 81 currently burning.

To report a wildfire in B.C., call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cellphone.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
