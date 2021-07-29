Video posted by B.C. fire department shows how quickly a cigarette can start a wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

A video posted to social media by a B.C. fire department shows just how quickly wildfires can start in these tinder-dry conditions.

The Dashwood Fire Department, located in Qualicum Beach on Vancouver Island, posted a video of a test they conducted in a controlled location at their fire station.

They dropped a cigarette in the dead grass and immediately the grass ignited, with the flames spreading quickly.

The fire danger rating across most of the province is high to extreme right now.

An extreme fire risk means there are extremely dry forest fuels and the fire risk is very serious. New fires will start easily, spread rapidly, and challenge fire suppression efforts.

All open burning is currently banned across the province.

There are 244 active fires in B.C. with 36 wildfires of note.

The Kamloops Fire Centre has the most active fires with 81 currently burning.

To report a wildfire in B.C., call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cellphone.