Banff Mayor Karen Sorensen resigns to become independent senator

The mayor of Banff has resigned to accept a position in the Senate of Canada.

Karen Sorensen announced on Thursday she would no longer be serving as mayor of Banff or as a member of the Banff Town Council.

“It is a tremendous responsibility to be asked to represent the Province of Alberta at the federal level and I look forward to working hard to give voice to the diversity of groups that make up our nation,” she said.

Sorensen was elected as a town councillor in 2004 and served for six years before winning Banff’s mayoral race in 2010. She had been serving her third term in that position.

Sorensen said she was “humbled and incredibly honoured” by the appointment.

“After 17 years being privileged to serve the people of Banff, I am exhilarated to have this amazing opportunity in service to Canada,” she said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the new senators on Thursday on behalf of Canada’s new Governor General Mary Simon.

Other independent senators announced on Thursday include David Arnot for Saskatchewan and Michèle Audette, Amina Gerba and Clément Gignac for Québec.

All of the new senators were recommended by the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointment and chosen using a merit-based process that is open to all Canadians.