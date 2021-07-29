Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Racing fans will be allowed to attend Queen’s Plate for first time since 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2021 12:48 pm
Horses kick up dirt as jockeys ride on the first corner during the running of the 161st Queen's Plate at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto on Saturday, September 12, 2020. View image in full screen
Horses kick up dirt as jockeys ride on the first corner during the running of the 161st Queen's Plate at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto on Saturday, September 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — For the first time since 2019, racing fans will be allowed to attend the $1-million Queen’s Plate.

Spectators weren’t allowed into Woodbine Racetrack for last year’s race due to COVID-19 restrictions. But some fans will be allowed to watch the opening event of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown, slated for Aug. 22.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome back spectators as this event just really isn’t the same without them,” Jim Lawson, the CEO of Woodbine Entertainment, said in a statement. “Last year we were proud to be able to run this historic race in very challenging circumstances due to the pandemic, but our fans were greatly missed.

“This year, we can’t wait to host spectators and return The Queen’s Plate traditions of fashion, live music, and gourmet food and drinks, all centred around the very best horse racing in the country.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Woodbine Entertainment marking Canada Day with some fans in stands for races

With Ontario currently in the third step of its reopening plan, horse-racing facilities can have up to 50 per cent of their typical capacity. In past years, 35,000 would’ve attended the race with expanded hosting areas at Woodbine Racetrack but that won’t be permitted in 2021.

Trending Stories

Approximately 5,000 tickets are expected to be made available for spectators, with officials emphasizing that well-established COVID-19 protocols will be in place for spectators and employees.

Tickets for this year’s event will go on sale to the general public starting Saturday through Ticketmaster, with dining tickets being available for purchase Tuesday. General admission tickets are $20 and grandstand tickets start at $35.

Click to play video: 'Unvaccinated students to follow stricter rules during COVID-19 outbreaks' Unvaccinated students to follow stricter rules during COVID-19 outbreaks
Unvaccinated students to follow stricter rules during COVID-19 outbreaks
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagWoodbine Racetrack tagOntario COVID-19 Restrictions tagontario covid restrictions tagWoodbine Entertainment tagQueen’s Plate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers