Health unit reports blue-green algae on parts of Georgian Bay, Tay Township shoreline

The local health unit is cautioning residents and visitors to Georgian Bay and Tay Township about blue-green algae on the shoreline.

The algae is located on both the southwest and southeast shoreline of Little Lake in the Bonneville Road and Port Severn Road area and on the southeast shoreline of Georgian Bay in the Ruta Road area.

The health unit recommends residents and visitors exercise caution where blue-green algae is visible. They should take precautions that include avoiding swimming and other water sports and not allow pets or livestock to drink or swim in the water.

1/3 Residents and visitors to @gbtownship and @TayTownship are being cautioned about the presence of blue-green algae impacting parts of their shoreline. Blooms may make the water look bluish-green, or like green pea soup or turquoise paint. pic.twitter.com/28INSSLCab — SMDHU (@SMDhealthunit) July 29, 2021

Local public health also says people shouldn’t use lake water to prepare infant formula, should be cautious about eating fish caught in the water and shouldn’t use herbicides, copper sulphate or other algaecides.

“Blooms may make the water look bluish-green or like green pea soup or turquoise paint,” the health unit said.

“Many species of blue-green algae have the potential to produce toxins that are harmful to the health of humans and animals.”

The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks will analyze the samples to determine whether any toxins are present.

Symptoms from consuming toxins from a blue-green algae bloom can include headaches, fever, diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting. Signs can also be more severe if the water is swallowed in large amounts.

