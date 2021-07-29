Menu

Health

COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports single new case, related to travel

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 11:52 am
COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports single new case, related to travel - image View image in full screen
Alexa MacLean/Global News

Nova Scotia is reporting a single new case of COVID-19 on Thursday, and no recoveries.

That brings the province’s active case count to 10.

Read more: COVID-19: Top doctor in N.S. imploring people to move up second vaccine appointments

The new case is in Central Zone and is related to travel, according to health officials.

On Wednesday, 2,734 tests were completed in the province. According to the data dashboard, 75.9 per cent of the population has received one or more doses of a vaccine, and 61.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagHealth tagcovid-19 vaccines tagNova Scotia COVID-19 tagNova Scotia Coronavirus tagcovid-19 vaccination tagNS COVID-19 tag

