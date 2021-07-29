COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports single new case, related to travel

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia is reporting a single new case of COVID-19 on Thursday, and no recoveries.

That brings the province’s active case count to 10.

The new case is in Central Zone and is related to travel, according to health officials.

On Wednesday, 2,734 tests were completed in the province. According to the data dashboard, 75.9 per cent of the population has received one or more doses of a vaccine, and 61.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

2:53 Majority of Canadians worried about lingering COVID-19 threat, according to poll Majority of Canadians worried about lingering COVID-19 threat, according to poll

Advertisement