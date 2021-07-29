Belwood, Ont. man charged with sexual assault: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say a 51-year-old Belwood, Ont., man has been charged with sexual assault.

The alleged incident happened on July 9 at about 4:45 a.m. in a vehicle on Wellington Road 29 in Guelph-Eramosa Township, police said in a news release.

OPP announced on Wednesday that Abdul Waheed Najem was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault.

The accused is scheduled to make a court appearance in Guelph on Sept. 3.

No other details were provided by police.

