Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Belwood, Ont. man charged with sexual assault: OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 12:05 pm
An OPP detachment sign. View image in full screen
An OPP detachment sign. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Wellington County OPP say a 51-year-old Belwood, Ont., man has been charged with sexual assault.

The alleged incident happened on July 9 at about 4:45 a.m. in a vehicle on Wellington Road 29 in Guelph-Eramosa Township, police said in a news release.

Read more: OPP seize $4.5 million in illegal cannabis in Fergus, Ont.

OPP announced on Wednesday that Abdul Waheed Najem was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault.

Trending Stories

The accused is scheduled to make a court appearance in Guelph on Sept. 3.

No other details were provided by police.

Click to play video: 'Trial begins for 2 men accused of murdering, sexually assaulting Toronto nurse' Trial begins for 2 men accused of murdering, sexually assaulting Toronto nurse
Trial begins for 2 men accused of murdering, sexually assaulting Toronto nurse – Jul 7, 2021
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assault tagOPP tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagwellington county opp tagGuelph Eramosa Township tagsexual assault arrest tagBelwood Ontario tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers