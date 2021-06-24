OPP seize $4.5 million in illegal cannabis in Fergus, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP said Thursday they found $4.5-million worth of illegal cannabis in Fergus, Ont.

Officers carried out a search warrant at a warehouse on Glengary Crescent and found more than 4,300 plants, police said in a news release.

They said the plants are worth about $4.3 million and that OPP also found $250,000 in processed cannabis along with a “large quantity” of Canadian currency.

A provided photo shows a dump truck full of cannabis plants; OPP confirmed that Wellington County’s roads department assisted with the disposal.

Wellington County OPP.

Several OPP units were involved in the operation along with the provincial joint forces cannabis enforcement team.

Police have arrested 40-year-old Wei Chen of Aurora, Ont., and 30-year-old Zhong Xiang Chen of Gwillimbury, Ont.

Both have been charged under the Cannabis Act, including possession for the purpose of selling. They are expected to appear in court on July 27.

The discovery comes after Wellington County OPP found a grow-op in Arthur, Ont., on June 4 where $6-million in illegal plants was seized.

Four people have been charged in connection to that drug bust.

The #WellingtonOPP Community Street Crime Unit, the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team and many others executed a warrant at a cannabis grow operation in Fergus today. Here are some of the highlights. ^dr pic.twitter.com/sDGu1S28lO — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) June 24, 2021