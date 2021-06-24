Menu

Crime

OPP seize $4.5 million in illegal cannabis in Fergus, Ont.

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 4:20 pm
Wellington County OPP said Thursday they found $4.5-million worth of illegal cannabis in Fergus, Ont.

Officers carried out a search warrant at a warehouse on Glengary Crescent and found more than 4,300 plants, police said in a news release.

Read more: Millions in illegal cannabis seized by police at Niagara Region grow-op

They said the plants are worth about $4.3 million and that OPP also found $250,000 in processed cannabis along with a “large quantity” of Canadian currency.

A provided photo shows a dump truck full of cannabis plants; OPP confirmed that Wellington County’s roads department assisted with the disposal.

Wellington County OPP View image in full screen
Wellington County OPP. Wellington County OPP

Several OPP units were involved in the operation along with the provincial joint forces cannabis enforcement team.

Trending Stories

Police have arrested 40-year-old Wei Chen of Aurora, Ont., and 30-year-old Zhong Xiang Chen of Gwillimbury, Ont.

Both have been charged under the Cannabis Act, including possession for the purpose of selling. They are expected to appear in court on July 27.

Read more: OPP seize $6 million in cannabis plants from Arthur, Ont. grow-op

The discovery comes after Wellington County OPP found a grow-op in Arthur, Ont., on June 4 where $6-million in illegal plants was seized.

Four people have been charged in connection to that drug bust.

OPP Guelph News wellington county opp Wellington County Grow Op fergus ontario Cannabis Grow-op OPP cannabis Fergus grow op

