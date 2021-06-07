OPP seize $6 million in cannabis plants from Arthur, Ont. grow-op

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say $6 million worth of cannabis plants have been seized from an illegal grow-up in Arthur, Ont.

OPP officers and the province’s cannabis enforcement team carried out a search warrant on Friday at a commercial property on Wells Street West.

OPP said 7,500 plants were found along with a large quantity of Canadian currency and marijuana processing equipment.

Police arrested two people in their 40s from Scarborough, Engang Ex and Chenguang Li, and two people in their 20s from Markham, Lifan Li and Hai Lin.

They are all charged with several offences under the Cannabis Act and are scheduled to make court appearances in Guelph.

Arthur, Ont., is a community in the Township of Wellington North, about 40 kilometres north of Guelph.

