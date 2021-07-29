John Galt Day 2021: What’s open and closed in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph residents will be celebrating John Galt Day on Monday.

The Civic Holiday was officially renamed by city council in 2006 to honour the Royal City’s founder.

But unlike most holiday Mondays, this one is not considered a statutory holiday by the Ontario government and many businesses remain open.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the closures and services disruptions in the Royal City.

Food and drink

Most grocery stores in the city are open for business but on reduced hours.

Restaurants are open with indoor dining areas as part of Step 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan. Those looking to eat out should book a reservation.

All LCBO locations have their doors open but on reduced hours. The Beer Store locations on Silvercreek Parkway, Clair Road and Woolwich Street are open as well.

All of the local breweries, including Wellington Brewery, Royal City Brewing and Fixed Gear, are welcoming in patrons.

Shopping

Stone Road Mall has set its hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and both Walmart locations have their doors open.

Rexall locations, including their pharmacies on Eramosa Road and Woolwich Street, are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Shoppers Drug Mart on Eramosa Road is open as well.

Most shops around town have reopened during Step 3, but customers should call ahead to confirm hours.

Banks are closed on Monday as well and there is no mail delivery.

City-run facilities and services

Waste collection is not happening on Monday and service is delayed one day all week, according to the city. The Waste Resource Innovation Centre is closed for the holiday.

City buildings are closed, as are recreation and community centres, and arenas.

Guelph’s museums and libraries are closed as well.

The city’s outdoor splash pads, wading pools and the Lyon Pool are operating.

Public transit

Guelph Transit is operating on a staggered 60-minute service from 9:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

GO Transit is on a Saturday schedule, meaning there will be no trains in or out of Guelph Central Station.