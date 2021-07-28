Pair charged after fleeing officers in stolen car, striking 2 vehicles, London police allege

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid following an incident Tuesday morning in which an alleged stolen vehicle fled officers, striking at least two vehicles in the process, including a fire truck.

Officers had been called to the area of Guildwood Boulevard near Guildwood Walk around 8 a.m. to check on the welfare of two people who were reportedly asleep in a parked vehicle.

Police allege the female driver sped off after an officer approached the pair to talk to them.

As the vehicle was fleeing, police say it struck a tire deflation device that the officer had deployed, along with a parked fire truck that was nearby.

Police continued to tail the car, which also struck a southbound vehicle along Wonderland Road. Officers located the vehicle and the two female occupants parked on Kingsway Boulevard and took them into custody, police said.

Oxford County OPP had reported the vehicle, a 2018 VW Tiguan, stolen on May 18, police said, adding that it bore a paper replica of a licence plate at the time of Tuesday’s incident.

The pair, aged 27 and 31, were jointly charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The 31-year-old was additionally charged with impaired operation of a conveyance, dangerous operation of a conveyance, operation while prohibited, fail to stop for police/pursuit, fail to comply with release order, and two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident, police said.

Both appeared in court Tuesday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

