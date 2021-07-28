COVID-19: 6 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed six new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,368, including 255 deaths.

Local public health also reported four new cases of a coronavirus variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 5,049, including 19 that are active.

Two of the new cases are in Barrie, while two are in Bradford, one is in Clearview and one is in Severn. Two new cases are community-acquired, while the rest are still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 68.6 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 54.7 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,368 COVID-19 cases, 98 per cent — or 12,081 — have recovered, while two people are currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 158 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 549,734, including 9,325 deaths.