Health

COVID-19: 6 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 28, 2021 5:32 pm
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed six new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,368, including 255 deaths.

Local public health also reported four new cases of a coronavirus variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 5,049, including 19 that are active.

Ontario reports 158 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Two of the new cases are in Barrie, while two are in Bradford, one is in Clearview and one is in Severn. Two new cases are community-acquired, while the rest are still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 68.6 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 54.7 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,368 COVID-19 cases, 98 per cent — or 12,081 — have recovered, while two people are currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 158 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 549,734, including 9,325 deaths.

