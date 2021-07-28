Menu

Crime

Ottawa police flag e-scooter riders, black Volkswagen in Metcalfe and Albert homicide probe

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 28, 2021 4:01 pm
Ottawa police say they've identified the individuals involved in Monday night's fatal stabbing in the downtown core. View image in full screen
Ottawa police say they've identified the individuals involved in Monday night's fatal stabbing in the downtown core. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The Ottawa Police Service said Thursday it knows the parties involved in Monday night’s fatal stabbing in the downtown core but has yet to lay any charges.

The homicide unit said Thursday in a brief update that it “has identified all persons involved” in the stabbing death of 19-year-old Eric Hewer at the intersections of Albert Street and Metcalfe Street around 8:40 p.m. on Monday. A second person was also injured in the stabbing and was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who has information about the altercation in the area between three e-scooter riders and a black Volkswagen.

Read more: Ottawa police lay 2nd-degree murder charge in Sherry Lane homicide

Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

A GoFundMe campaign set up to support Hewer’s mother has raised nearly $34,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

