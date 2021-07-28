Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 and no recoveries on Wednesday.

There remain nine active cases of the virus in the province and no hospitalizations.

Nova Scotia Health completed 2,704 tests the day before.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia’s mental health crisis and what the party leaders say they’ll do about it

As of Tuesday, 1,317,557 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 581,909 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since April 1, there have been 4,143 positive COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths.

There are 4,107 resolved cases.

1:59 N.S. party leaders pressed about health-care budget on election campaign trail N.S. party leaders pressed about health-care budget on election campaign trail

Advertisement