Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 and no recoveries on Wednesday.
There remain nine active cases of the virus in the province and no hospitalizations.
Nova Scotia Health completed 2,704 tests the day before.
As of Tuesday, 1,317,557 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 581,909 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.
Since April 1, there have been 4,143 positive COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths.
There are 4,107 resolved cases.
