Cambridge partners with University of Waterloo on tiny homes project

Cambridge Council announced it has approved a grant of $15,000 as it partners with the University of Waterloo’s School of Architecture to investigate the use of tiny homes as one way to solve the city’s affordable housing issues.

“This partnership with the School of Architecture is one way we can work toward addressing the growing housing gap and creating more attainable options for all,” Mayor Kathryn McGarry stated.

“As our city and region continues to expand, we need to look at different and creative ways to address present and future issues, like housing affordability and availability.”

The city defines a tiny home as a dwelling that meets occupants’ needs with little excess space.

In April, the Kitchener Council approved a bylaw allowing for tiny homes, coach homes and laneway suites, among others in an effort to deal with its housing shortage.

The city estimated there were more than 50,000 properties that would qualify to add tiny homes.

Cambridge says that in May, staff were directed to investigate options to follow a similar path. That report is expected back by the end of 2021.

It says that earlier in the year, the school contacted the city to see if it was interested in being involved in the second phase of a research project.

The school is now looking at building a prototype of a tiny home that could be used as a more affordable and attainable housing option.

The project will also look to provide tangible examples that can be explored by the community and increase the conversation around them.