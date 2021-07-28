Crash in Elmira involving motorcycle, horse and buggy sends 1 person to hospital

Waterloo Regional Police say a crash involving a horse and buggy and a motorcycle in Elmira has sent one person to hospital.
Shortly before 11 a.m., police said the collision occurred on Church Street East between Arthur Street North and Duke Street, forcing the road to be closed.
They say that one person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
More to come
