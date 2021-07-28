Menu

Crime

Crash in Elmira involving motorcycle, horse and buggy sends 1 person to hospital

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 28, 2021 11:20 am
Waterloo Regional Police say a crash involving a horse and buggy and a motorcycle in Elmira has sent one person to hospital. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say a crash involving a horse and buggy and a motorcycle in Elmira has sent one person to hospital. File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a crash involving a horse and buggy and a motorcycle in Elmira has sent one person to hospital.

Shortly before 11 a.m., police said the collision occurred on Church Street East between Arthur Street North and Duke Street, forcing the road to be closed.

Read more: Waterloo police issue warning after thieves use high-end technology to steal 4 vehicles in 1 night

They say that one person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

More to come

