Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Cameco posts $37M Q2 loss on lower revenues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2021 12:00 pm
Saskatoon-based Cameco said it lost $37 million or nine cents per diluted share in the second quarter, a 30 per cent improvement from the loss of $53 million or 13 cents per share a year earlier. View image in full screen
Saskatoon-based Cameco said it lost $37 million or nine cents per diluted share in the second quarter, a 30 per cent improvement from the loss of $53 million or 13 cents per share a year earlier. File / Global News

Uranium miner Cameco Corp. recorded a smaller loss in its latest quarter despite a 32 per cent decrease in revenue amid the suspension of production.

The Saskatoon-based company said it lost $37 million or nine cents per diluted share in the second quarter, a 30 per cent improvement from the loss of $53 million or 13 cents per share a year earlier.

Read more: Cameco reports $5M loss in first quarter of 2021

Adjusted profits for the three months ended June 30 were $38 million or 10 cents per share, compared with a loss of $65 million or 16 cents per share in the second quarter of 2020.

Revenues fell to $359 million from $525 million.

Story continues below advertisement

Cameco was expected to post a net loss of three cents per share on $379 million of revenues, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

The loss included $8 million in care and maintenance costs from the four-month suspension of production until the restart of the Cigar Lake mine in mid-April. The continued payment of salaries was offset by $9 million from the Canadian Employment Wage Subsidy program.

“We are not at the regular tier-one run rate of our business,” stated CEO Tim Gitzel.

Read more: Cameco restarting production at Cigar Lake mine after evacuating workers

He said the company is taking the necessary steps, including investing in digital and automation technologies, to create more flexibility to align output with demand and reduce costs.

“We are excited about the future of nuclear power generation, about the fundamentals of uranium supply and demand and about the prospects for our company and remain committed to our tier-one strategy and to our vision.”

He said traditional and non-traditional uses of nuclear power should grow with the increasing focus on electrification and phasing out of carbon intensive sources of energy continues.

Click to play video: 'Cameco supporting 67 community projects throughout Saskatchewan' Cameco supporting 67 community projects throughout Saskatchewan
Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Business tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagMining tagCameco tagUranium tagCigar Lake tagTim Gitzel tagCigar Lake Uranium Mine tagTim Gitzel Cameco tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers