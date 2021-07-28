Menu

Crime

2nd-degree murder charge laid in man’s stabbing death outside Edmonton convenience store

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted July 28, 2021 10:59 am
The Edmonton Police Service investigates a suspicious death outside a convenience store in the area of 107 Avenue and 115 Street Monday, July 12, 2021. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Police Service investigates a suspicious death outside a convenience store in the area of 107 Avenue and 115 Street Monday, July 12, 2021. Global News

A 32-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man outside an Edmonton convenience store.

At about 6:10 p.m., July 12, police received a “trouble unknown” call outside a convenience store in the area of 107 Avenue and 115 Street.

Read more: Homicide unit investigates suspicious death outside central Edmonton convenience store

Police said a man was found on the ground in medical distress and paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

An autopsy was completed two days later and found that 31-year-old Elmer Daurie, of Edmonton, died from a “sharp force injury.”

Read more: Man’s death outside central Edmonton convenience store deemed city’s latest homicide

On Friday, police arrested Thomas Franklin Jobb in Dawson Park near 102 Avenue and 89 Street.

Jobb is charged with one count of second-degree murder.

