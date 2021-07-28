2nd-degree murder charge laid in man’s stabbing death outside Edmonton convenience store

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 32-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man outside an Edmonton convenience store.

At about 6:10 p.m., July 12, police received a “trouble unknown” call outside a convenience store in the area of 107 Avenue and 115 Street.

Read more: Homicide unit investigates suspicious death outside central Edmonton convenience store

Police said a man was found on the ground in medical distress and paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

An autopsy was completed two days later and found that 31-year-old Elmer Daurie, of Edmonton, died from a “sharp force injury.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, police arrested Thomas Franklin Jobb in Dawson Park near 102 Avenue and 89 Street.

Jobb is charged with one count of second-degree murder.

1 2 View image in gallery mode The Edmonton Police Service investigates a suspicious death outside a convenience store in the area of 107 Avenue and 115 Street Monday, July 12, 2021. Global News 2 2 View image in gallery mode The Edmonton Police Service investigates a suspicious death outside a convenience store in the area of 107 Avenue and 115 Street Monday, July 12, 2021. Global News