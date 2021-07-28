2nd-degree murder charge laid in man’s stabbing death outside Edmonton convenience store

A 32-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man outside an Edmonton convenience store.
At about 6:10 p.m., July 12, police received a “trouble unknown” call outside a convenience store in the area of 107 Avenue and 115 Street.
Police said a man was found on the ground in medical distress and paramedics declared him dead at the scene.
An autopsy was completed two days later and found that 31-year-old Elmer Daurie, of Edmonton, died from a “sharp force injury.”
On Friday, police arrested Thomas Franklin Jobb in Dawson Park near 102 Avenue and 89 Street.
Jobb is charged with one count of second-degree murder.
