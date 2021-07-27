City of Morden declares extreme drought, asks residents to reduce water usage

The dry conditions are hitting Morden especially hard as the city declared an extreme drought Tuesday.
The current lake level is 8’11” below the full supply level, and officials are hoping they can reduce the water usage in the city by 30 per cent.
Among other recommendations, the city is asking residents not to wash vehicles at private residences and for commercial car washes to reduce hours of operation by 20 per cent.
Splash pads will not be operated and water from the city should not be used to fill pools.
Any activities which result in water spraying or draining on the street are not allowed while there is a mandatory maximum one day per week schedule for garden watering.
