Canada

Cloverdale Rodeo addresses human rights complaint

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 7:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Cloverdale Rodeo addresses human rights complaints' Cloverdale Rodeo addresses human rights complaints
WATCH: The Cloverdale Rodeo says it has taken measures to address human rights complaints following allegations of racist and sexist treatment of staff and volunteers.

The Cloverdale Rodeo says it has taken measures to address a complaint to the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal.

More than 20 former workers and volunteers filed a complaint earlier this month stating they experienced discrimination by the association’s former general manager Mike MacSorley.

Click to play video: 'Cloverdale Rodeo Association faces human rights complaint' Cloverdale Rodeo Association faces human rights complaint
Cloverdale Rodeo Association faces human rights complaint – Jul 17, 2021

In a statement, the Cloverdale Rodeo Association said it has not received a copy of the complaint, but rather an appendix to the complaint.

Trending Stories
Read more: Former Cloverdale Rodeo GM accused of ‘blatant racism, sexism’ in human rights complaint

It went on to say the association took action to fix the problem months ago by developing a respectful workplace policy, including a process for anonymously reporting concerns.

It also said that MacSorley was removed in February.

Surrey Coun. Brenda Locke believes the statement still falls short.

“I think there should have been an apology to the staff and a recognition of the horrific nature of misogyny and racism and actual abuse that staff [and volunteers] have undertaken,” she said.
