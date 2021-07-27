Cloverdale Rodeo addresses human rights complaint

Send this page to someone via email

The Cloverdale Rodeo says it has taken measures to address a complaint to the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal.

More than 20 former workers and volunteers filed a complaint earlier this month stating they experienced discrimination by the association’s former general manager Mike MacSorley.

In a statement, the Cloverdale Rodeo Association said it has not received a copy of the complaint, but rather an appendix to the complaint.

It went on to say the association took action to fix the problem months ago by developing a respectful workplace policy, including a process for anonymously reporting concerns.

It also said that MacSorley was removed in February.

Surrey Coun. Brenda Locke believes the statement still falls short.

“I think there should have been an apology to the staff and a recognition of the horrific nature of misogyny and racism and actual abuse that staff [and volunteers] have undertaken,” she said.