SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: KFL&A Public Health push for those aged 12-17 to get vaccinated this week

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 8:04 pm
Click to play video: 'KFL&A Public Health push for 12 to 17 year olds to get vaccinated this week' KFL&A Public Health push for 12 to 17 year olds to get vaccinated this week
WATCH: Public health is aiming for 90% first dose vaccination by start of September school year.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Public Health is encouraging those within the 12 to 17 age group to get vaccinated this week.

“If we get more of the 12- to 17-year-olds vaccinated this week to get a first dose, we have more opportunity to get them fully vaccinated before the start of school,” says Amanda Posadowski of the KFL&A Public Health Preventable Disease Vaccine Team.

Read more: Unvaccinated students will follow stricter COVID-19 outbreak rules, Ontario’s top doctor says

Currently, 73 per cent of those aged 12 to 17 have received their first vaccination, and 44 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Posadowski says public health would like to see 90 per cent of that age group with at least one dose by the start of the school year in September.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to prevent outbreaks in schools because we want to keep kids in school,” she says. “Keep them learning and not out of school.”

Students like Tianna and Ellora Outwater stood in line for their second shots, eager to return to in-class learning.

Trending Stories

“Online school is terrible. I do not like it,” says 16-year-old Tianna. “I’d rather just be in school, see everybody, learn like normal. I don’t know, I want it to be normal again.”

“I just want to go to school and see my friends and actually play on the climber at recess,” continues her 12-year-old sister, Ellora.

Read more: Ontario will soon regularly report how many COVID-19 cases are in unvaccinated people

The push to increase vaccinations this week comes as some of the larger vaccination centres in the area are set to wind down their operations.

“Our mass clinic at the Strathcona Paper Centre in Napanee and the Mass clinic at the Invista Centre Arena are closing as of Aug. 2,” says Posadowski.

Clinics will continue at the Beechgrove complex, Kingston Community Health Centre, as well as public health offices in Napanee and on Portsmouth Avenue in Kingston.

KFL&A Public Health will also be organizing smaller mobile clinics at various locations starting in August.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Questions about COVID vaccines and back-to-school plans in Ontario' Questions about COVID vaccines and back-to-school plans in Ontario
Questions about COVID vaccines and back-to-school plans in Ontario
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagHealth tagVaccine tagSchool tagChildren tagEducation tagVaccination tagKFLA Public Health tagKFL&A taghealth unit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers