Corn crops in southern Alberta thrive in hot weather

One of southern Alberta’s sweetest treats is officially hitting stands this week, despite a cold, slow start to the growing season.

Taber corn is here and it’s ready to eat.

“End of June we had that massive heat wave and that heat never really turned off from there, it sped the corn up, it was good for the corn,” said James Johnson with Johnson Fresh Farms.

While other crops in southern Alberta have suffered due to the extreme heat even with irrigation, corn thrives at higher temperatures. Johnson said the hot weather has worked in their favour, but is hoping the near 40 C degree weather is behind them.

“Corn likes heat, as long as it doesn’t get too hot, where there’s that 39, 36 during the day, the heat of the day, even that was a little hot for the corn.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Corn likes heat, as long as it doesn't get too hot, where there's that 39, 36 during the day, the heat of the day, even that was a little hot for the corn."

A good growing season is well overdue for Taber corn producers.

Hail storms have hit the region hard the past few years, limiting the availability of the product and shortening its season. Luckily this year, the corn is hitting stands right on schedule.

“It’s important we get off to a good start, finally,” said Johnson.

“Two bad years, it’s kind of getting old and draining on everyone so we are hoping we will have a really good year that will make up for it.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Two bad years, it's kind of getting old and draining on everyone so we are hoping we will have a really good year that will make up for it."

The thriving crops are good news for Taber Cornfest, which is set to run the last weekend of August. The big event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

Co-chair of the event, Rick Popadynetz, said kicking this year off with a good quality crop is just what organizers were hoping for to celebrate their town and their trademark product.

“The corn in Taber is simply the best in Alberta, and western Canada, as far as I’m concerned.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The corn in Taber is simply the best in Alberta, and western Canada, as far as I'm concerned."

He added hosting the event is a great economic driver for the community, a perfect opportunity to highlight Taber corn, and after the last year of restrictions, the event will be a good chance for people to get out and get their fill of corn.

“The whole town is excited and I’m sure we are just looking forward to being able to get out and socialize again, people talking to other people,” he added.

For a full list of Cornfest activities, check out the Taber Chamber of Commerce website.

Taber corn stands are listed here Johnson Fresh Farms or Molnar’s Taber Corn.