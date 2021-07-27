COVID-19 case numbers in B.C. continue to rise as province records 150 new infections

Send this page to someone via email

The number of new COVID-19 cases in British Columbia continues to rise as officials reported another 150 infections on Tuesday.

Nearly two-thirds of the new cases are in the Interior Health region, which reported 95 infections. Elsewhere, there were 32 cases in the Fraser Health region, 17 cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, three in Northern Health and three in Island health.

1:49 COVID-19: Health officials target nearly 1 million eligible British Columbians for vaccine COVID-19: Health officials target nearly 1 million eligible British Columbians for vaccine

British Columbia’s seven-day average of cases dipped to 36 in early July, but has now climbed to 99 cases.

Story continues below advertisement

No deaths from the disease were reported, leaving B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll at 1,768.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 rose slightly to 44 while the number of patients in intensive care increased by five to 22.

There are 783 active cases in the province, an increase of 88 from Monday.

9:37 Province launches Vax for BC to boost immunization rates Province launches Vax for BC to boost immunization rates

On Monday, B.C. health officials reported 267 new cases of COVID-19 over a 72-hour span, along with one death.

The province said Tuesday that 80.7 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 62.3 per cent have received two doses.

Earlier in the day, B.C. officials kicked off a new COVID-19 vaccination campaign to encourage as many people as possible over the next two weeks to get immunized at places that are convenient, like beaches and summer camps.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the new strategy, called Vax for BC, gives residents who aren’t vaccinated and those who’ve waited at least seven weeks since their first shot a chance to visit walk-in clinics.

A campaign on Aug. 4 dubbed Walk-in Wednesday will make 20,000 doses available at clinics before a push later in the month and in September to target young people returning to school.

“People in B.C. will be able to get vaccinated on your way to work, during your lunch break, or even when cooling off at the lake,” Henry said.

The campaign aims to increase immunization by switching from mass clinics to mobile clinics where advance booking is not required but is encouraged.

“These next two weeks are crucial to our immunization campaign and most importantly, protecting our province and putting the pandemic in our rear-view mirror,” she said.

—With files from Richard Zussman and The Canadian Press