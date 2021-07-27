Little Burgundy residents concerned over recent string of violence

Send this page to someone via email

In less than one month, residents of Montreal’s Little Burgundy neighbourhood have had to deal with two shootings, both within a few blocks of each other.

On July 3, a 21-year-old man was shot and killed and on Saturday a 22-year-old woman was injured by shards of glass after a gunshot was fired at a car she was in.

James Yersh moved to the southwest neighbourhood on July 1 but has already witnessed the aftermath of both incidents.

“It’s pretty sad to have the gun violence and everything, you know, especially with young kids using the gun. It’s terrible,” he says.

But for residents such as Atamna Salim and Yvette Christie, they have different perspectives. Both have lived in the area for much longer.

Story continues below advertisement

“I feel ashamed of my neighbourhood. It wasn’t like that before,” says Salim, who grew up in Little Burgundy.

“I have lived in this neighbourhood since 1990,” says Christie. “I’ve never been a victim of violence, but I’ve been around it. Things have been different for awhile, but lately there has been a surge of violence coming up.”

Community organizations are hearing first-hand how residents are feeling these days. Michael P. Farkas, the Director of Youth in Motion says it’s disheartening to hear how worried some residents are feeling.

“They’re locking their doors. Changing their bed away from the windows, not taking their kids to the park.” He says.

Nobody is really sure what is causing the sudden spike of violence, but Farkas adds it’s important to continue reaching out to the youth.

“We know we’ll have to do different things throughout the next year. We hope politicians will also pay attention and maybe propose forms of programs or training for the upcoming generations,” said Farkas when speaking about solutions to help minimize violence in the community.

For Yvette Christie, setting a good example starts at home.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve always said the same thing to all the children that live in this neighborhood, they call me mom,” she says.

“Educate yourself and make a difference. Make your society proud. Make yourself proud. Make your race proud.”

4:31 Walk for Peace Walk for Peace