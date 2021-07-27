Menu

Canada

Judge certifies class-action lawsuit against Guelph dental clinic

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 2:24 pm
A Guelph judge has allowed a class action lawsuit against a local dental practice to proceed. View image in full screen
A Guelph judge has allowed a class action lawsuit against a local dental practice to proceed. Getty Images / File

An Ontario judge has certified a class-action lawsuit against a Guelph dental practice.

The lawsuit stems from incidents that allegedly occurred at Guelph Dental Associates between Jan. 21, 2015, and June 21, 2017.

Read more: Ontario family warns others — Their regular dental visit resulted in HIV tests

In 2017, the practice, which operated under the name Growing Smiles), was forced to temporarily close by Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health after it was discovered that dental instruments may not have been sterilized properly.

WDG Public Health then issued letters to 3,600 patients of the clinic, suggesting that they get tested for hepatitis B, C and HIV due to the sterilization concerns.

Click to play video: 'Mother says she had to get her sons checked for HIV after going to dentist' Mother says she had to get her sons checked for HIV after going to dentist
Mother says she had to get her sons checked for HIV after going to dentist – Oct 4, 2017

A spokesperson for WDG Public Health confirmed to Global News that there have never been any actual infections connected to the dental clinic.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The dental clinic would reopen later that year after getting approval from WDG Public Health but has since been shuttered.

Read more: Patients of Guelph, Ont., dental clinic advised to be tested for hepatitis, HIV

 

In his ruling from July 19, Justice Paul Perell of the Ontario Superior Court found that “the Plaintiffs move for certification of the action as a class proceeding for settlement purposes” and said he was satisfied the requirements for certification were met.

The defendants in the case are Dr. Meikle Dentistry Professional Corp., Dr. Katherine Zettle, Dr. Kanisha Campbell, Dr. Ladan Mansouri and Dr. Andrew Meikle.

Global News has reached out to the lawyers for both parties for comment.

— with files from Global News’ Andrew Russell and The Canadian Press

