Disney to close most of its Canadian stores by Aug. 18. Here’s where they’re located

Disney is closing majority of its stores in Canada by next month, the multinational company indicates on its website.

While no official comment has been made, Disney lists on its store locator that only three of its 16 Canadian shops will stay open. They are in the Eaton Centre, Scarborough Town Centre and Vaughan Mills shopping malls in Ontario.

All other stores are closing by Aug. 18 or have already closed. They include:

ALBERTA

Calgary

Market Mall: 3625 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary

Southcentre Mall: 100 Anderson Rd. SE, Calgary

Edmonton

Kingsway Mall: 109 Street & Kingsway, Edmonton

West Edmonton Mall: 8882-170 St., Edmonton

ONTARIO

Hamilton

Lime Ridge Mall: 999 Upper Wentworth St., Hamilton, Ont.

Ottawa

Rideau Centre: 50 Rideau St., Ottawa

London

Masonville Place: 1680 Richmond St. N., London, Ont.

Newmarket

Upper Canada Mall 17600 Yonge St., Newmarket, Ont.

Toronto

Yorkdale Plaza: 3401 Dufferin St, Toronto

B.C.

Burnaby

Metropolis at Metrotown: 4820 Kingsway, Burnaby, B.C. (permanently closed) Surrey

Guildford Town Centre: 10355 152 Street, Surrey, B.C. (permanently closed)

Vancouver

Pacific Centre 701 West Georgia St., Vancouver (permanently closed)

MANITOBA

Winnipeg

Polo Park Shopping Centre 66Q-1485 Portage Ave., Winnipeg

Global News has reached out to Disney for comment.

In March, Disney announced plans to focus on online sales and reduce its brick-and-mortar footprint, starting with the closure of at least 60 stores in North America.

“While consumer behaviour has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” said Stephanie Young, president of consumer products games and publishing, in a statement at the time.

“Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney store shop-in-shops around the world. We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected ecommerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises.”

