Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Disney to close most of its Canadian stores by Aug. 18. Here’s where they’re located

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 10:27 am
Click to play video: 'The New Reality: Businesses change how they deliver, serve customer during coronavirus' The New Reality: Businesses change how they deliver, serve customer during coronavirus
WATCH: The New Reality: Businesses change how they deliver, serve customer during coronavirus – Jul 13, 2020

Disney is closing majority of its stores in Canada by next month, the multinational company indicates on its website.

While no official comment has been made, Disney lists on its store locator that only three of its 16 Canadian shops will stay open. They are in the Eaton Centre, Scarborough Town Centre and Vaughan Mills shopping malls in Ontario.

All other stores are closing by Aug. 18 or have already closed. They include:

ALBERTA

Calgary

  • Market Mall: 3625 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary
  • Southcentre Mall: 100 Anderson Rd. SE, Calgary

Edmonton

  • Kingsway Mall: 109 Street & Kingsway, Edmonton
  • West Edmonton Mall: 8882-170 St., Edmonton

ONTARIO

Hamilton

Story continues below advertisement
  • Lime Ridge Mall: 999 Upper Wentworth St., Hamilton, Ont.

Ottawa

  • Rideau Centre: 50 Rideau St., Ottawa

London

Trending Stories
  • Masonville Place: 1680 Richmond St. N., London, Ont.

Newmarket

  • Upper Canada Mall 17600 Yonge St., Newmarket, Ont.

Toronto

  • Yorkdale Plaza: 3401 Dufferin St, Toronto

B.C.

Burnaby

  • Metropolis at Metrotown: 4820 Kingsway, Burnaby, B.C. (permanently closed) Surrey
  • Guildford Town Centre: 10355 152 Street, Surrey, B.C. (permanently closed)

Vancouver

  • Pacific Centre 701 West Georgia St., Vancouver (permanently closed)

MANITOBA

Winnipeg

  • Polo Park Shopping Centre 66Q-1485 Portage Ave., Winnipeg

Global News has reached out to Disney for comment.

In March, Disney announced plans to focus on online sales and reduce its brick-and-mortar footprint, starting with the closure of at least 60 stores in North America.

Story continues below advertisement

“While consumer behaviour has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” said Stephanie Young, president of consumer products games and publishing, in a statement at the time.

“Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney store shop-in-shops around the world. We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected ecommerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises.”

More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Disney tagdisney store tagdisney store canada tagdisney store canada closing sale tagDisney store closing sale canada tagdisney store limeridge tagDisney store liquidation sale tagdisney store upper canada tagDisney stores tagDisney stores Canada tagdisney stores canada closing tagdisney stores closing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers