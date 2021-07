Send this page to someone via email

Maude Charron has taken home the gold medal in the women’s 64kg weightlifting competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 28-year-old from Rimouski, Que., lifted 105kg in the snatch and 131kg in the clean & jerk for her medal, with a total of 236kg.

Italy’s Giorgia Bordignon took the silver medal and Taiwan’s Wen-Huei Chen the bronze.

Charron is the second Canadian woman to win an Olympic weightlifting medal.

