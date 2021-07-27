Menu

World

Germany chemical site explosion leaves 1 dead, 16 injured

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 27, 2021 8:16 am
Click to play video: 'Orange cloud causes chaos over Toronto’s north end' Orange cloud causes chaos over Toronto’s north end
WATCH (April 14, 2021): Orange cloud causes chaos over Toronto’s north end – Apr 14, 2021

One person is dead and four are missing after an explosion rocked an industrial park in the western German city of Leverkusen on Tuesday, sending dark plumes of smoke into the sky.

A fire at the Chempark site, which includes chemicals companies Bayer and Lanxess, had been extinguished after an explosion at 9.40 a.m. local time (7:40 GMT), park operator Currenta said.

“We are deeply shaken by the tragic death of one colleague,” Chempark chief Lars Friedrich said in a series of tweets, adding that four more people were missing.

Emergency vehicles of the fire brigade, rescue services and police stand not far from an access road to the Chempark over which a dark cloud of smoke is rising in Leverkusen, Germany, Tuesday, July 27, 2021.. After an explosion, fire brigade, rescue services and police are currently in large-scale operation, the police explained. View image in full screen
Emergency vehicles of the fire brigade, rescue services and police stand not far from an access road to the Chempark over which a dark cloud of smoke is rising in Leverkusen, Germany, Tuesday, July 27, 2021.. After an explosion, fire brigade, rescue services and police are currently in large-scale operation, the police explained. Oliver Berg/dpa via AP

Emergency services have rescued 12 injured people and a further four who were seriously injured, said the city of Leverkusen, which lies north of Cologne. In addition, five people were missing, it said.

Welt TV, citing the city’s security authority, reported that one person was dead. It was unclear whether that was one of the missing.

The area around the site was sealed off and surrounded by emergency vehicles.

Police asked residents living nearby to stay indoors and shut doors and windows. Currenta said they should also turn off air conditioning systems while it measured the air around the site for possible toxic gases.

Currenta said it was not clear what had caused the explosion and subsequent fire. More information will be available at 12:00 GMT.

Read more: ‘Like a horror film’: German residents tell of short warning time as floods hit

Sirens and emergency alerts on the German civil protection agency’s mobile phone app warned citizens of “extreme danger.”

Leverkusen is less than 50 km from the region that was hit last week by catastrophic floods which left at least 180 people dead.

Several nearby motorways were closed, and police said drivers should take detours to avoid the area.

More than 30 companies operate at the Chempark site in Leverkusen, including Covestro, Bayer, Lanxess and Arlanxeo, according to its website.

Bayer and Lanxess in 2019 sold Chempark operator Currenta to Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets for an enterprise value of 3.5 billion euros ($4.12 billion).

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Madeline Chambers; Editing by Caroline Copley, Louise Heavens, Bernadette Baum, William Maclean)

© 2021 Reuters
