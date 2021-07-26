LGL health unit reports more overdoses in past 6 months than all of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting multiple fatal overdoses in the past 10 days across Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

The health unit says a spike has been identified through the Overdose Early Warning System which collects overdose information from local hospitals, EMS and through an online overdose reporting tool.

In a statement, the health unit says that it is “cautioning the community that the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark area continues to grapple with a dangerously toxic substance supply.”

It goes on to say, “the Health Unit has received more overdose reports in the first 6 months of 2021 than they had received throughout all of 2020.”

The LGL Health Unit warns that naloxone may not be as effective in reversing overdoses due to contamination of substances with other drugs.

It suggests that the risk of an overdose can be reduced by following safer use practices, including:

Call 911 in the event of an overdose

Carry a naloxone kit

Avoid mixing substances

Use a small test dose first

Do not use alone (maintain COVID – 19 precautions)

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit also reminds residents that all overdoses are a medical emergency and that calling 911 is the most important step in saving someone’s life.

