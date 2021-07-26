Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

LGL health unit reports more overdoses in past 6 months than all of 2020

By Megan King Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 10:25 pm
The Health Unit has received more overdose reports in the first 6 months of 2021 than they had received throughout all of 2020. View image in full screen
The Health Unit has received more overdose reports in the first 6 months of 2021 than they had received throughout all of 2020. Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting multiple fatal overdoses in the past 10 days across Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

The health unit says a spike has been identified through the Overdose Early Warning System which collects overdose information from local hospitals, EMS and through an online overdose reporting tool.

In a statement, the health unit says that it is “cautioning the community that the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark area continues to grapple with a dangerously toxic substance supply.”

Read more: LGL health unit warns of huge spike in opioid overdoses in the region

It goes on to say, “the Health Unit has received more overdose reports in the first 6 months of 2021 than they had received throughout all of 2020.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The LGL Health Unit warns that naloxone may not be as effective in reversing overdoses due to contamination of substances with other drugs.

It suggests that the risk of an overdose can be reduced by following safer use practices, including:

  • Call 911 in the event of an overdose
  • Carry a naloxone kit
  • Avoid mixing substances
  • Use a small test dose first
  • Do not use alone  (maintain COVID – 19 precautions)

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit also reminds residents that all overdoses are a medical emergency and that calling 911 is the most important step in saving someone’s life.

Click to play video: 'Fatal overdoses increased during pandemic, report finds' Fatal overdoses increased during pandemic, report finds
Fatal overdoses increased during pandemic, report finds – May 19, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Health tagOverdose tagFatal tagOverdoses taghealth unit tagFatal overdose tagLeeds Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit tagOverdose report tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers