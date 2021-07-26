Parts of B.C. could see temperatures in the 30s later this week, Environment Canada says

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Monday that said parts of the province could see high temperatures later this week.

A strengthening ridge of high pressure over B.C.’s Southern Interior could lead to temperatures in the mid- to high-30s, with the highest temperatures expected in the Fraser Canyon, Thompson-Okanagan, and the southern Kootenays.

The hottest weather will be from Wednesday to Saturday, according to the Environment Canada statement, which went to say heat warnings may be issued for some regions in the days ahead.

Heat-related illness will be a concern, especially for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Large swaths of the province experienced record-breaking heat last month, including 49.6 C registered in Lytton, B.C., the highest temperature ever recorded in Canada. BC Hydro reported a 30-per-cent higher electricity demand compared to average.

More than 700 people died over a one-week period during the scorcher — three times more than would normally have been expected.

The special weather statement was issued for the regions of Fraser Canyon, South Thompson, Nicola, Similkameen, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap, Boundary, West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake, East Kootenay, North Thompson and 100 Mile.

— With files from Kristi Gordon