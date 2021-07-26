Saskatchewan residents encouraged to keep COVID-19 health measures in mind, get vaccinated

The government of Saskatchewan removed all the COVID-19 health measures just over two weeks ago.

Since then, vaccination numbers continue to climb, while daily positive cases remain below triple digits.

In order to keep those cases down, each individual should keep their own set of health measures in mind whenever venturing into an environment that may require mask-wearing or physical distancing.

Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) head clinical microbiologist Dr. Joseph Blondeau said any outbreaks will be in a more condensed area, not widespread as vaccination numbers climb. He added, however, people still need to remember to get both of their shots as a person needs both in order to have full protection against COVID-19.

“We expect to see the majority of those cases for those that aren’t vaccinated,” Blondeau said. “I think the cases are consistent with what we were expecting.”

Blondeau said it takes roughly two weeks after the second dose to fully kick in. People should also wait at least 28 days between both shots.

Saskatoon resident Ken Gryschuk recently held a backyard musical performance on the day restrictions lifted, featuring local Celtic talent. All family and friends attending had the choice whether to wear a mask or not. He says for any future events in his backyard, that choice remains up to any family and friends attending.

“It’s wide open and people can move around as they wish with or without masks,” Gryschuk said.

Gryschuk said people will have to adapt to the virus as part of everyday life.

“I think the virus is here to stay, as I don’t believe we will ever fully get rid of it. We still have to protect those that are most vulnerable to the virus.”

Blondeau added that with people wanting to get back to a sort of pre-pandemic way of life, it is suggested that people get their vaccinations, have a mask at the ready, and continue to practice good hygiene such as hand washing.

“You need to keep that in mind when you decide to participate in any social activities,” Blondeau said. “Whether you are at your home or another person’s home.”

The province had 43 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. There are 356 active cases in the province. The far north west zone has the most active cases with 103. Saskatoon currently has 58, and Regina has 36.

There have been 1,388,330 total vaccinations administered in Saskatchewan.