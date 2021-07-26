Two Mile Road wildfire: Evacuation order mostly rescinded for District of Sicamous

Send this page to someone via email

District of Sicamous residents evacuated from their homes nearly a week ago due to a volatile wildfire breathed a sigh of relief on Monday as an evacuation order was mostly rescinded.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District said Sicamous residents will remain under an evacuation alert, but most can return home.

The area includes all residences within the District of Sicamous that lie to the south of the Trans-Canada Highway, south of Stadnicki Road and east of Sicamous Narrows and Mara Lake.

This includes those areas east of Highway 97A southward to, and including, the community of Swansea Point.

“Residents must still be prepared to leave on short notice if the fire situation changes,” a public notice stated.

“When you’re coming back home, we don’t want everybody rushing in and getting back into your houses and endangering the fire crews that are on-site, so slow down coming home,” Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz said in a prepared video statement.

“Thank you for your patience and your understanding of the situation.”

The evacuation order remains in effect for the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park at 5 Highway 97A and 800, 801, 803, 805, 807 and 901 Graham Road.

Highway 97A remains closed until further notice.

Motorists are advised to check DriveBC for updates and to slow down and drive with caution.

The Two Mile Road wildfire, burning two kilometres south of Sicamous, was discovered on July 20 and is mapped at 1,000 hectares in size.

The wildfire is still classified as out of control, however, growth was observed in a direction away from Sicamous, and crews are making good progress holding the guard, the fire service said.

