COVID-19: 43 new cases reported in Saskatchewan, 0 new cases in Regina

One more death was reported by the province.

For new COVID-19 cases, 12 are in the far northwest, one is in the far north central, 20 are in the far northeast, one is in the north-central, five are in Saskatoon, one is in the south central and one is in the south west. Zero cases were reported in Regina.

The province says there are two cases pending residence information.

There have been 48,792 recoveries from the virus and 356 cases are considered active.

The province says 55 people remain in hospital, with 45 people receiving inpatient care and 10 people in intensive care. Three people in the ICU are in Regina and six are in Saskatoon.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is 38 — 3.2 new cases per 100,000.

The province says 931 COVID-19 tests were processed on Sunday bringing the total number of administered tests to 954,126..

An additional 2,542 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, bringing the total number of administered vaccines to 1,388,330.

Seventy-four per cent of residents aged 12 and older have received their first dose and 62 per cent of those are fully vaccinated.

