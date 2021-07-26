SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: 43 new cases reported in Saskatchewan, 0 new cases in Regina

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 4:02 pm
The province said there are 43 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 49,727 cases. View image in full screen
The province said there are 43 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 49,727 cases. Robin Utrecht / ABACAPRESS.COM
The Saskatchewan government announced 43 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, which brings the total number of provincial infections to 49,727 of which 7,961 cases are variants of concern.

One more death was reported by the province.

For new COVID-19 cases, 12 are in the far northwest, one is in the far north central, 20 are in the far northeast, one is in the north-central, five are in Saskatoon, one is in the south central and one is in the south west. Zero cases were reported in Regina.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatchewan lifts all remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions

The province says there are two cases pending residence information.

Trending Stories

There have been 48,792 recoveries from the virus and 356 cases are considered active.

The province says 55 people remain in hospital, with 45 people receiving inpatient care and 10 people in intensive care. Three people in the ICU are in Regina and six are in Saskatoon.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is 38 — 3.2 new cases per 100,000.

Read more: A timeline of the novel coronavirus in Saskatchewan

The province says 931 COVID-19 tests were processed on Sunday bringing the total number of administered tests to 954,126..

An additional 2,542 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, bringing the total number of administered vaccines to 1,388,330.

Seventy-four per cent of residents aged 12 and older have received their first dose and 62 per cent of those are fully vaccinated.

Click to play video: 'What to expect when Saskatchewan lifts all public health orders' What to expect when Saskatchewan lifts all public health orders
What to expect when Saskatchewan lifts all public health orders – Jul 8, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagVaccine tagsaskatoon coronavirus tagregina coronavirus tagsask coronavirus tagSask COVID tagRegina COVID tagSaskatchewan COVID tagsaskatoon covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers