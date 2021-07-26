Menu

Crime

Vancouver police’s billboard on distraction theft already vandalized

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 2:27 pm
This VPD billboard outside Rogers Arena in downtown Vancouver was vandalized recently. View image in full screen
This VPD billboard outside Rogers Arena in downtown Vancouver was vandalized recently. Global News

An eye-catching billboard commissioned by the Vancouver Police Department has already been vandalized.

Anti-police graffiti was sprayed over the original message on the billboard, which read, “Be cautious of strangers getting close or asking for help.”

The billboard is outside Rogers Arena and faced a lot of scrutiny on social media when it was put up, with many saying it was misleading or confusing.

Read more: Vancouver police launch campaign to warn public of distraction thefts

Click to play video: 'Police warn about rise of ‘distraction thefts’ after Vancouver senior targeted' Police warn about rise of ‘distraction thefts’ after Vancouver senior targeted
Police warn about rise of ‘distraction thefts’ after Vancouver senior targeted – Oct 1, 2020

The billboard is part of a campaign to warn the public about distraction thefts.

Such thefts involve a suspect or suspects approaching someone on the street, then using distraction techniques to steal their jewelry or other valuables.

Billboards in four languages — English, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog — were going up around the city to tell them how to protect themselves.

The cost is being covered by Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers and the Vancouver Police Foundation.

