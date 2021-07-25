SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Norway secures gold in men’s Olympic triathlon

By Mitch Phillips Reuters
Posted July 25, 2021 7:56 pm
Click to play video: 'New sporting events shred new ground at Tokyo Olympics' New sporting events shred new ground at Tokyo Olympics
WATCH ABOVE: New sporting events shred new ground at Tokyo Olympics

Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt delivered a devastating late surge to break clear on a sweltering run and take the gold medal in the men’s Olympic triathlon on Monday.

Blummenfelt was part of a huge group of almost 40 that came off the 40km bike leg together but kept driving at the front as it gradually whittled to three before surging clear in the final km to take Norway’s first medal in the sport.

Read more: IN PHOTOS: Tokyo 2020 Olympic athletes compete in fan-free stadiums amid COVID-19

Alex Yee continued Britain’s impressive run in the event, taking silver, with Hayden Wilde of New Zealand grabbing the bronze.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Team Canada wins Olympic silver in women’s synchronized diving, freestyle relay' Team Canada wins Olympic silver in women’s synchronized diving, freestyle relay
Team Canada wins Olympic silver in women’s synchronized diving, freestyle relay

Jonny Brownlee, who won silver in 2016 and bronze in 2012, finished fifth.

Story continues below advertisement

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Toby Davis and Michael Perry)

© 2021 Reuters
Olympics tagTokyo Olympics tagNorway tagSummer Olympics tag2020 Olympics tagTokyo Olympics 2021 tagOlympics 2021 tagsummer olympics 2021 tagolympics results tagmens olympic triathlon tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers