Norway secures gold in men’s Olympic triathlon

Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt delivered a devastating late surge to break clear on a sweltering run and take the gold medal in the men’s Olympic triathlon on Monday.

Blummenfelt was part of a huge group of almost 40 that came off the 40km bike leg together but kept driving at the front as it gradually whittled to three before surging clear in the final km to take Norway’s first medal in the sport.

Alex Yee continued Britain’s impressive run in the event, taking silver, with Hayden Wilde of New Zealand grabbing the bronze.

Jonny Brownlee, who won silver in 2016 and bronze in 2012, finished fifth.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Toby Davis and Michael Perry)