Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan adds 27 cases, no new deaths

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 25, 2021 4:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Wearing mask when fully vaccinated for COVID-19 an ‘additional measure of protection’: Former FDA commissioner' Wearing mask when fully vaccinated for COVID-19 an ‘additional measure of protection’: Former FDA commissioner
Former U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb appeared on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday where he spoke about whether those vaccinated for COVID-19 should continue to wear a mask. "If you want to add an additional measure of protection if you're in a high prevalence environment, a mask can still be helpful against this new variant,” said Gottlieb, adding wearing a mask could help protect against the highly-transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Saskatchewan health officials reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday but no new deaths related to the virus.

Read more: Saskatchewan Roughriders update list of prohibited items at games post-COVID-19 shutdown

The new cases are located in the far north west (5), north west (1), north central (2), north east (1), Saskatoon (3), central east (1), Regina (9), south central (1), and the south east (4).

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 34 or 2.9 per 100,000 population.

Click to play video: 'Study: People with disabilities face greater risk of COVID-19 infection, death' Study: People with disabilities face greater risk of COVID-19 infection, death
Study: People with disabilities face greater risk of COVID-19 infection, death

There are 336 active cases in Saskatchewan.

A total of 4,722 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the province since Saturday’s update. The majority of those were second doses, with 629,785 people in the province now fully vaccinated.

Read more: U.S. moving in ‘wrong direction’ says Fauci, as COVID-19 Delta variant rages on

There are 62 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 11 receiving intensive care.

