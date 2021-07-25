COVID-19: Saskatchewan adds 27 cases, no new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan health officials reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday but no new deaths related to the virus.

The new cases are located in the far north west (5), north west (1), north central (2), north east (1), Saskatoon (3), central east (1), Regina (9), south central (1), and the south east (4).

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 34 or 2.9 per 100,000 population.

There are 336 active cases in Saskatchewan.

A total of 4,722 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the province since Saturday’s update. The majority of those were second doses, with 629,785 people in the province now fully vaccinated.

There are 62 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 11 receiving intensive care.