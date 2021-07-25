Menu

World

About 300 firefighters work to combat wildfire burning through northeast Spain

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 25, 2021 3:16 pm
A cloud of smoke and fire in Castellvi de Rosanes seen over A-2 highway in Martorell during the fire. View image in full screen
A cloud of smoke and fire in Castellvi de Rosanes seen over A-2 highway in Martorell during the fire. (Photo by Ramon Costa/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Firefighters in northeast Spain were battling a wildfire Sunday that has consumed over 1,200 hectares of woodland.

High temperatures and strong winds fanned the flames in the rural area 100 kilometres west of Barcelona that broke out on Saturday evening.

Around 300 firefighters, including members of the military emergency unit, combated the blaze that sent huge plumes of smoke into the sky, seeking to prevent it from moving into inhabited areas. Twenty-eight children and 14 camp counsellors were evacuated from a nearby summer camp just in case.

Read more: Wildfires prompt 4,000 to evacuate on Spain’s Canary Islands

Regional interior chief Joan Ignasi Elena said the effort was complicated by the hilly terrain, which limited access by ground units. Planes and helicopters made runs to dump water on the burning hills.

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities asked farmers in the area to clear their fields of crops that could fuel the fire.

“We are in a critical moment,” said Catalonia’s regional President Pere Aragones. “We must avoid any risky behaviour that could force us to divert resources to other emergencies.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
