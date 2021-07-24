Menu

Canada

Search crews looking for missing Edmonton man in Wabamun Lake

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted July 24, 2021 3:50 pm
Search and rescue crews are combing Lake Wabamun for a man who disappeared while swimming July 24, 2021. View image in full screen
Search and rescue crews are combing Lake Wabamun for a man who disappeared while swimming July 24, 2021. Shallima Maharaj/Global News

Search crews are combing Wabamun Lake, west of Edmonton, after a swimmer disappeared Friday evening.

RCMP told Global News a 20-year-old man was swimming near a boat around 9 p.m. near Kapasiwin when he ended up in distress and didn’t surface.

Read more: Man drowns at Wizard Lake as Alberta RCMP issue warning about water safety

The fire department arrived to help with a boat, but there was no sign of the man.

They were back at the scene Saturday, along with dive search crews and the RCMP’s sonar equipment.

RCMP recently said hot weather has resulted in Albertans flocking to lakes and rivers to enjoy recreational water activities such as tubing, paddle boarding and swimming — which has unfortunately resulted in injuries and fatalities.

