Crime

Body of Lane Tailfeathers found, RCMP investigating death as suspicious

By Jessica Robb Global News
Posted July 24, 2021 12:02 pm
Lane Tailfeathers was last seen in Fort Macleod, Alta. on June 20, 2021. View image in full screen
Lane Tailfeathers was last seen in Fort Macleod, Alta. on June 20, 2021. Courtesy: Billi-J Heavyshields

Alberta RCMP confirmed late Friday night that the body of 35-year-old Lane Tailfeathers was found.

Tailfeathers was reported missing on June 20. He was last seen in Fort Macleod.

Read more: Family of Lane Tailfeathers searches for answers after disappearance: ‘We want to have hope’

On July 20, Alberta Fish and Wildlife reported to Crowsnest Pass RCMP that possible human remains had been found in a rural area. The discovery was made by a rancher near Burmis.

After confirming the report, Alberta RCMP Major Crimes and RCMP Forensic Identification Services were sent to examine the scene.

The autopsy was done July 22.

Tailfeathers’ death is being treated as suspicious. Alberta RCMP Major Crimes have taken over the investigation.

Click to play video: 'Family of missing man Lane Tailfeathers looking for answers' Family of missing man Lane Tailfeathers looking for answers
Family of missing man Lane Tailfeathers looking for answers – Jul 15, 2021

On July 15, his family spoke out about his disappearance.

“He had a lot of friends,” said Tailfeathers’ sister Billi-J Heavyshields. “He was a kind person, and people are offering their help.”

“You know he got into the wrong crowd, that’s all I’m going to say… he got into the wrong crowd, but he’s a very respectful guy,” said Steven Heavyshields, Lane’s father said.

RCMP said an update will be provided when more information is available.

