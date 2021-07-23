Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan Roughriders update list of prohibited items at games post-COVID-19 shutdown

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 23, 2021 7:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Riders appreciate fan support' Riders appreciate fan support
WATCH: The Saskatchewan Roughriders are happy to once again have fans in the stands at Mosaic Stadium.

With the Saskatchewan Roughriders first home game two weeks away, the team has updated their permitted and prohibited items for the first season since COVID-19 shut down the league last summer.

Blowhorns, peanuts and sunflower seeds will now be prohibited at Mosaic Stadium.

Read more: Saskatchewan Roughriders Green and White game holds more weight than in years past

Face masks that cover the face and nose area will be allowed in the stadium as well as clear bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC. The bag cannot exceed 12″ by 6″ by 12″. Clear plastic freezer bags such as Ziploc bags are also allowed as long as they don’t exceed the same size.

Read more: Saskatchewan NDP calls for COVID-19 vaccine requirements at events like Rider games

Small clutch bags, about the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the stadium as well.

The team said exceptions will be made for medically-necessary items after inspection at the gate.

Read more: Vaccinated Winnipeg Blue Bomber fans getting ready for team’s return

A full list of permitted and prohibited items is available on the teams website.

Saskatchewan Roughriders first home game is Aug. 6 against the B.C. Lions.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Roughriders prepare for training camp' Saskatchewan Roughriders prepare for training camp
Saskatchewan Roughriders prepare for training camp – Jun 29, 2021
