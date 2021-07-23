Saskatchewan Roughriders update list of prohibited items at games post-COVID-19 shutdown

Send this page to someone via email

With the Saskatchewan Roughriders first home game two weeks away, the team has updated their permitted and prohibited items for the first season since COVID-19 shut down the league last summer.

Blowhorns, peanuts and sunflower seeds will now be prohibited at Mosaic Stadium.

Face masks that cover the face and nose area will be allowed in the stadium as well as clear bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC. The bag cannot exceed 12″ by 6″ by 12″. Clear plastic freezer bags such as Ziploc bags are also allowed as long as they don’t exceed the same size.

Small clutch bags, about the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the stadium as well.

The team said exceptions will be made for medically-necessary items after inspection at the gate.

A full list of permitted and prohibited items is available on the teams website.

Saskatchewan Roughriders first home game is Aug. 6 against the B.C. Lions.

