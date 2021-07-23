One man dead, another injured in crash involving semi on Portage la Prairie highway

Portage la Prairie RCMP responded to a fatal collision Thursday that left one man dead and put another in hospital.
On July 22 at approximately 7:30 p.m., police received a report of a two-vehicle crash that happened in the eastbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway at Provincial Road 242.
According to police, when officers got to the scene, a semi-trailer and a minivan were in the lanes, and EMS crews were attending to the drivers.
Officers said the minivan was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when it hit the semi-trailer head-on.
The 27-year-old male driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 51-year-old male driver of the semi was taken to hospital in stable condition.
No names have been released. The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of A RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist.
