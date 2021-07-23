Menu

Canada

One man dead, another injured in crash involving semi on Portage la Prairie highway

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted July 23, 2021 6:50 pm
Portage La Prairie RCMP responded to a fatal collision that cost one man his life and put another in hospital. View image in full screen
Portage La Prairie RCMP responded to a fatal collision that cost one man his life and put another in hospital.

Portage la Prairie RCMP responded to a fatal collision Thursday that left one man dead and put another in hospital.

On July 22 at approximately 7:30 p.m., police received a report of a two-vehicle crash that happened in the eastbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway at Provincial Road 242.

According to police, when officers got to the scene, a semi-trailer and a minivan were in the lanes, and EMS crews were attending to the drivers.

Read more: Swastikas among hateful messaging found on vandalized Pembina Highway businesses

Officers said the minivan was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when it hit the semi-trailer head-on.

Trending Stories

The 27-year-old male driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The 51-year-old male driver of the semi was taken to hospital in stable condition.

No names have been released. The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of A RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist.

