One man dead, another injured in crash involving semi on Portage la Prairie highway

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Portage la Prairie RCMP responded to a fatal collision Thursday that left one man dead and put another in hospital.

On July 22 at approximately 7:30 p.m., police received a report of a two-vehicle crash that happened in the eastbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway at Provincial Road 242.

According to police, when officers got to the scene, a semi-trailer and a minivan were in the lanes, and EMS crews were attending to the drivers.

Read more: Swastikas among hateful messaging found on vandalized Pembina Highway businesses

Officers said the minivan was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when it hit the semi-trailer head-on.

The 27-year-old male driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The 51-year-old male driver of the semi was taken to hospital in stable condition.

No names have been released. The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of A RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist.

2:36 Winnipeg truck driver who caused crash in Toronto that killed 4 people sentenced to 8 years in prison Winnipeg truck driver who caused crash in Toronto that killed 4 people sentenced to 8 years in prison – Jun 25, 2021