Health

Alberta Health Services says hospital bed closures no cause for alarm

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 23, 2021 4:12 pm
Click to play video: 'AHS acute care and emergency capacity addressed in wake of recent bed closures' AHS acute care and emergency capacity addressed in wake of recent bed closures
WATCH ABOVE: From six emergency room beds at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton to the temporary closure of a seniors centre in Galahad, Albertans have heard about bed closures in health-care facilities across the province for weeks now. On Friday, Alberta Health Services addressed the situation. Tom Vernon shares more on the noon news.

Alberta Health Services says the current spate of hospital bed closures is minimal, not unusual and isn’t affecting patient care.

Deb Gordon, who is the chief operating officer for AHS, says more than 98 per cent of beds in acute and emergency care are available provincewide.

Read more: ‘Critical staffing shortages in hospitals across Alberta’: Notley

Gordon says there are only two locations — Fort Vermilion and Elk Point — where emergency services have closed and forced patients to be diverted elsewhere at certain times.

AHS was responding to recent reports from frontline health workers of bed and department closures at hospitals across the province.

Click to play video: 'Alberta health-care system struggling with staffing shortages: NDP' Alberta health-care system struggling with staffing shortages: NDP
Gordon says COVID-19 has proven a challenge, noting staff worked harder and longer during the pandemic and may not always be available now for summer relief as in years past.

Read more: Nurse shortages lead to emergency room bed closures in Alberta: doctor, union

The Opposition NDP says the closures are due to a critical shortage of frontline staff, a situation worsened by a provincial government alienating nurses by demanding wage rollbacks in the current round of negotiations.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
