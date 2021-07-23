16 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

For the fourth straight day, Waterloo Public Health is reporting less than 20 new positive tests for COVID-19.

On Friday, the agency reported another 16 new positive tests for the coronavirus, raising the total number of cases in the area to 18,257.

This drops the rolling seven-day average number of new cases down to 19. That number was 40.4 just two weeks ago.

The virus has claimed another victim in the area, raising the COVID-19-related related death toll to 282.

“The individual was a female in her 70s,” medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang stated.

“I wish to express my deep sympathy to the family and loved ones of the individual.”

Another 17 people were also cleared of COVID-19, lifting the total number of resolved cases in the area to 17,823.

This leaves Waterloo Region with 143 active cases, well below the 216 cases reported last Friday.

Sixteen of those people are currently in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19, including 13 who are in need of intensive care. Those numbers were reported to be 21 and 17, respectively, on Thursday.

We are also down to 11 active COVID-19 outbreaks after one was declared over in manufacturing.

The region’s COVID-19 vaccine task force says there have now been 726,493 vaccinations done in the area, 6,011 more than it reported 24 hours earlier.

In addition, it says that 5,008 more people are completely vaccinated, raising the total to 318,567.

This means that 69.85 per cent of area residents have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 54.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Those numbers jump to 81.11 per cent and 62.82 per cent when you discount those are under the age of 12 who are ineligible for vaccinations.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 192 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 548,986.

According to Friday’s report, 43 cases were recorded in Toronto, 25 in Peel Region, 18 York Region and 11 in Hamilton and Durham Region.

All other local public health units reported 10 or fewer new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province now stands at 9,308 as one new death was recorded.

—With files from Global News’ Jess Patton