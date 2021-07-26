Okanagan weather: no relief from 30-degree heat

Send this page to someone via email

After another hot, dry and sunny weekend, there is no relief in sight for the Okanagan from the sizzling heat.

Temperatures on Monday return to the mid-30s with sunny skies sticking around before sliding back into the mid-teens on Tuesday morning.

Sunshine returns both Tuesday and Wednesday as daytime highs remain in the 34 C to 35 C range.

View image in full screen Smoke is expected to shift back into the Central Okanagan mid-week. SkyTracker Weather

Smoke is slated to slide back into the Central Okanagan on Wednesday as southerly winds shift back in aloft.

Despite the smoke, temperatures will push up even further to finish the final week of July with daytime highs of 36 C and 37 C respectively on Thursday and Friday.

The long weekend will remain hot with daytime highs in the mid-30s under partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

