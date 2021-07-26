Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: no relief from 30-degree heat

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 1:57 pm
Temperatures continue to clamber into the mid-30s for the final week of July. View image in full screen
Temperatures continue to clamber into the mid-30s for the final week of July. SkyTracker Weather

After another hot, dry and sunny weekend, there is no relief in sight for the Okanagan from the sizzling heat.

Temperatures on Monday return to the mid-30s with sunny skies sticking around before sliding back into the mid-teens on Tuesday morning.

Sunshine returns both Tuesday and Wednesday as daytime highs remain in the 34 C to 35 C range.

Smoke is expected to shift back into the Central Okanagan mid-week. View image in full screen
Smoke is expected to shift back into the Central Okanagan mid-week. SkyTracker Weather

Smoke is slated to slide back into the Central Okanagan on Wednesday as southerly winds shift back in aloft.

Despite the smoke, temperatures will push up even further to finish the final week of July with daytime highs of 36 C and 37 C respectively on Thursday and Friday.

The long weekend will remain hot with daytime highs in the mid-30s under partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

