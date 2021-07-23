London, Ont. attendees react to federal government’s Islamophobia summit

Delegates from London, Ont. are sharing their thoughts after attending an emergency summit on Islamophobia hosted by the federal government.

Thursday’s virtual event was called in response to a recent string of violent attacks against Muslim Canadians, including the London vehicle attack from early June.

The local tragedy saw four members of a Muslim family die and a nine-year-old boy left in hospital following a targeted killing that police have labelled a hate crime.

Among those invited to Thursday’s summit was the London Muslim Mosque, which, in collaboration with the National Council of Canadian Muslims, issued 61 recommendations ahead of the virtual gathering.

The recommendations, which can be read in full on a publicly accessible PDF, include reforming the Canada Revenue Agency and Criminal Code Amendments to better deal with hate crimes, developing anti-Islamophobia strategies in education at the provincial level, and launching municipal anti-racism campaigns.

The list also includes recommendations related to representation of Muslims in media, along with immediately funding the creation of an office of the special envoy on Islamophobia.

Speaking on behalf of the London Muslim Mosque, London lawyer Nawaz Tahir, chair of Hikma, a local Muslim advocacy group, said the summit was an important first step.

“It was a good start to have the prime minister and cabinet ministers sitting and listening to a full day of hearing from people across the country on Islamophobia,” Tahir told Mike Stubbs of Global News Radio 980 CFPL.

“There was a lot of talk and there were a lot of personal experiences relayed, not a lot in the way of action points.”

The proof will be in the pudding over the couple months when it comes to how the government responds to the recommendations put forward during the summit, Tahir said.

“A lot of the recommendations that came forward, they don’t need Parliament to be recalled. The government can act on them right away,” Tahir said.

“I think we’ll have a real sense in the next 60 days about this government’s real commitment to action and to effect change,” he continued, adding he was “cautiously optimistic” by the tone during the summit that there will be a commitment to action.

The government will likely face a bigger fallout than it would have in the past if none or few of the recommendations are acted upon, he said.

“I really believe this issue has galvanised a significant portion of the country. And I think that portion of the country is going to look to the government and say, why not? Why aren’t you doing this? Because it’s important to us and it’s important to our country.”

Other attendees included London’s mayor and deputy mayor, who were also present for a Wednesday summit on antisemitism.

“There is much to do and some of it will take time and thoughtful discussion, but we are certainly committed to our responsibility as a municipal government and elected leaders to take meaningful action,” said Deputy Mayor Josh Morgan.

“It is my hope that both summits will serve as catalysts for measurable and meaningful action in support of our Muslim and Jewish friends, along with other racialized communities across our country,” Mayor Ed Holder added.

“I would also challenge all Londoners to become actively involved. … Whether it’s overt or subtle, racism must be called out and struck down on the spot.”

— With files from Matthew Trevithick