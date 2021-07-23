Teen girl struck in the face by seagull on N.J. amusement park ride

Send this page to someone via email

Duck Seagull.

A 13-year-old girl got a face full of feathers at a New Jersey amusement park earlier this month when a slingshot ride launched her into a seagull‘s flightpath at 120 kilometres an hour.

Morey’s Piers recently released video of the bizarre moment, which happened on the Springshot ride at the amusement park in Wildwood, N.J.

The video shows Kiley Holman, 13, colliding with the seagull about two seconds after the ride takes off. The bird face-plants into the crook beside her neck, with its wings splayed out to either side.

Story continues below advertisement

Kiley’s eyes go wide in surprise, but she moves quickly to peel the bird off and toss it back into the air.

“I didn’t want to fall out of the ride, so I waited for it to spin over once,” she told NBC Philadelphia. “Then I quickly grabbed (the bird) and threw it off.”

“I didn’t know if it was going to hurt me,” she told NJ Advance Media.

She added that the seagull “just flew away.”

“The only thing that happened to me was a little tiny cut, that was all,” Kiley said.

The bird does appear to fly off in the video, and there was no word of any injured birds being recovered around the ride.

Kiley said it was an unusual way to get her hands on one of the scavenger birds, which are known to scurry or flap away from humans that try to touch them.

“I always wanted to catch a seagull,” she said. “I guess that’s my way of catching it.”

Advertisement