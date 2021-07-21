Jasper earns praise in Time Magazine’s ‘World’s Greatest Places of 2021’ list

Send this page to someone via email

The townsite inside a popular national park in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains has been selected by Time Magazine as one of the world’s greatest places of 2021.

Jasper was one of two spots in Canada on the magazine’s list of 100 places — mostly parks, cities and countries. The other Canadian selection was Winnipeg.

The blurb for Jasper’s entry, submitted by Vancouver-based travel and food writer Carolyn B. Heller, described the community as Canada’s “cabin capital” and notes a new-and-improved version of the Whistlers Campground is reopening.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Jasper National Park said Whistlers is one of many things about Jasper “that make this place so special.”

Premier Jason Kenney tweeted about Time’s recognition of Jasper on Wednesday and added that he “can’t wait to welcome visitors to Alberta after the borders reopen for safe travel.”

Time mentioned Jasper Food Tours in its Jasper blurb and how it offers hikes that include cooking demos and picnics.

It’s not the first international recognition in recent years. In 2018, the readers of USA Today voted the Alberta resort town the best ski town in North America.

In that competition, Jasper was judged on its access to the slopes at the Marmot Basin ski hill, its small-town vibe, its history and its food scene.

