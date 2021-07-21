Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Jasper earns praise in Time Magazine’s ‘World’s Greatest Places of 2021’ list

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 8:14 pm
The town of Jasper, Alta., in Jasper National Park on Friday, May 15, 2020. View image in full screen
The town of Jasper, Alta., in Jasper National Park on Friday, May 15, 2020. Nicole Stillger/Global News

The townsite inside a popular national park in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains has been selected by Time Magazine as one of the world’s greatest places of 2021.

Jasper was one of two spots in Canada on the magazine’s list of 100 places — mostly parks, cities and countries. The other Canadian selection was Winnipeg.

Read more: Winnipeg cracks Time Magazine’s “World’s Greatest Places” list

The blurb for Jasper’s entry, submitted by Vancouver-based travel and food writer Carolyn B. Heller, described the community as Canada’s “cabin capital” and notes a new-and-improved version of the Whistlers Campground is reopening.

Read more: Whistlers Campground in Jasper National Park to reopen after 2-year closure

Watch below: (From July 18, 2018) It’s by far the most popular campground in Jasper, but Whistlers Campground is going to be closed for a while as it gets a facelift.

Click to play video: 'Jasper’s largest campground to close for major makeover' Jasper’s largest campground to close for major makeover
Jasper’s largest campground to close for major makeover – Jul 18, 2018

In a tweet on Tuesday, Jasper National Park said Whistlers is one of many things about Jasper “that make this place so special.”

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Jason Kenney tweeted about Time’s recognition of Jasper on Wednesday and added that he “can’t wait to welcome visitors to Alberta after the borders reopen for safe travel.”

Story continues below advertisement

Time mentioned Jasper Food Tours in its Jasper blurb and how it offers hikes that include cooking demos and picnics.

“How amazing!” Jasper Food Tours tweeted about being mentioned in the piece.

It’s not the first international recognition in recent years. In 2018, the readers of USA Today voted the Alberta resort town the best ski town in North America.

In that competition, Jasper was judged on its access to the slopes at the Marmot Basin ski hill, its small-town vibe, its history and its food scene.

Read more: USA Today readers rank Jasper as No.1 ski town in North America

Story continues below advertisement

Watch below: Some Global News videos about Jasper.

Click to play video: 'Canada-U.S. border uncertainty concerning for Jasper National Park' Canada-U.S. border uncertainty concerning for Jasper National Park
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Travel tagTourism tagJasper tagJasper National Park tagRocky Mountains tagAlberta Tourism tagTIME Magazine tagWhistlers Campground tagCanada';s national parks tagJasper Food Tours tagTime Magazine's world's greatest places of 2021 tagworld's greatest places of 2021 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers