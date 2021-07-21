Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston man faces 2 charges after midtown police standoff

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 3:41 pm
A man involved in a seven-hour police standoff faces two charges of breaching his probation. View image in full screen
A man involved in a seven-hour police standoff faces two charges of breaching his probation. Global News

A man involved in an hours-long standoff has been charged by Kingston police.

Around 4 p.m., officers rushed to the 1000 block of Johnson Street near Mowat Avenue after a receiving a report of a man with a firearm inside a home.

Police say during the standoff, the man was seen throwing two black handguns out of second floor windows of the residence. Both firearms were actually pellet guns disguised as realistic restricted handguns, according to a police news release.

Read more: Man arrested after police standoff on Johnson Street: Kingston police

Kingston police blocked off the area while they negotiated with the man.

Trending Stories

Repeated attempts to negotiate the man’s surrender did not work, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they then received a warrant to enter the home.

Just before midnight Tuesday, emergency response unit officers entered the home and arrested the man. No one was injured.

A 28-year-old Kingston man was charged with two counts of breach of probation.

Click to play video: 'Man taken into custody after more then 12 hour standoff in Kingston' Man taken into custody after more then 12 hour standoff in Kingston
Man taken into custody after more then 12 hour standoff in Kingston – Sep 23, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston Police tagReplica Firearms tagPellet Guns tagweapons incident tagKingston Arrest tagkingston police standoff tagJohnson Street standoff tagKingston police weapons tagweapons incident kingston tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers