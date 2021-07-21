Kingston man faces 2 charges after midtown police standoff

Send this page to someone via email

A man involved in an hours-long standoff has been charged by Kingston police.

Around 4 p.m., officers rushed to the 1000 block of Johnson Street near Mowat Avenue after a receiving a report of a man with a firearm inside a home.

Police say during the standoff, the man was seen throwing two black handguns out of second floor windows of the residence. Both firearms were actually pellet guns disguised as realistic restricted handguns, according to a police news release.

Kingston police blocked off the area while they negotiated with the man.

Repeated attempts to negotiate the man’s surrender did not work, police say.

Police say they then received a warrant to enter the home.

Just before midnight Tuesday, emergency response unit officers entered the home and arrested the man. No one was injured.

A 28-year-old Kingston man was charged with two counts of breach of probation.

