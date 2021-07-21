COVID-19: Delta variant linked to death of Winnipeg man in his 30s

Send this page to someone via email

The more-contagious Delta COVID-19 variant has been linked to the death of a Winnipeg man in his 30s.

In June, doctors warned the Delta variant, first identified in India, was expected to become the dominant strain of the virus in Manitoba within weeks. Earlier this month, health officials said the variant had been found in all five of Manitoba’s health regions.

Since the first Delta case was identified here in late April, 603 cases have been reported and three people with the strain have died, according to a provincial variant database.

Of Manitoba’s 916 active COVID-19 cases, 595 are variants of concern, and 41 of those are the Delta variant. The province’s website says 171 active variant cases are yet to be specified.

Of the 16,385 variant cases that have been reported in Manitoba since February, the most common continues to be Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom, with 7,080 cases.

But another 8,396 variant cases remained unspecified as of current, and the deaths of 23 Manitobans have been linked to variant strains that remain unspecified.

Meanwhile, Manitoba continues to report relatively low new daily COVID-19 case numbers, with 44 new infections announced Wednesday.

Sixteen of the latest cases were found in the Winnipeg Health region, 12 were reported in the Interlake-Eastern Health region, 11 come from the Southern Health region, three were reported in the Northern Health region, and two were found in the Prairie Mountain Health region, according to a provincial release.

The five-day test positivity rate is 3.5 per cent provincially and 2.9 per cent in Winnipeg.

As of Wednesday morning there are 105 Manitobans in hospital as a result of COVID-19, including 29 who require intensive care.

Health officials say 1,897 lab tests for COVID-19 were completed Tuesday.

Since March 2020, 1,166 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died and the province has reported 57,269 of the virus.

