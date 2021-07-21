Highway 3 reopened between Keremeos and Osoyoos after fire closure

Highway 3, known as the Richter Pass, has reopened between Keremeos and Osoyoos following an early morning closure due to a vehicle fire and resulting grass fire.
The mountain pass, linking the Similkameen Valley with the South Okanagan, was closed around 3:00 a.m., on Wednesday, July 21.
Keremeos fire department captain Bill Arnott said firefighters responded to the scene and found a vehicle on fire that had spread to the grassy area beside the highway, amid tinder-dry conditions.
The Princeton fire department and the BC Wildfire Service assisted in the fire suppression efforts.
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said it was monitoring the new blaze.
The fire was extinguished by 9:30 a.m., and the highway has since reopened.
