SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Highway 3 reopened between Keremeos and Osoyoos after fire closure

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 1:29 pm
Highway 3, between Keremeos and Osoyoos, was closed for several hours early Wednesday morning due to a grass fire. View image in full screen
Highway 3, between Keremeos and Osoyoos, was closed for several hours early Wednesday morning due to a grass fire. DriveBC

Highway 3, known as the Richter Pass, has reopened between Keremeos and Osoyoos following an early morning closure due to a vehicle fire and resulting grass fire.

The mountain pass, linking the Similkameen Valley with the South Okanagan, was closed around 3:00 a.m., on Wednesday, July 21.

Story continues below advertisement

Keremeos fire department captain Bill Arnott said firefighters responded to the scene and found a vehicle on fire that had spread to the grassy area beside the highway, amid tinder-dry conditions.

Trending Stories

The Princeton fire department and the BC Wildfire Service assisted in the fire suppression efforts.

Read more: How many wildfires are currently burning in B.C.? Breaking down some facts

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said it was monitoring the new blaze.

The fire was extinguished by 9:30 a.m., and the highway has since reopened.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Assessing the wildfire threat as B.C. declares a state of emergency' Assessing the wildfire threat as B.C. declares a state of emergency
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Wildfire tagBC wildfires tagKeremeos Fire Department tagCawston grass fire tagkeremeos grass fire tagRichter Pass Highway tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers