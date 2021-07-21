Highway 3 reopened between Keremeos and Osoyoos after fire closure

Send this page to someone via email

Highway 3, known as the Richter Pass, has reopened between Keremeos and Osoyoos following an early morning closure due to a vehicle fire and resulting grass fire.

The mountain pass, linking the Similkameen Valley with the South Okanagan, was closed around 3:00 a.m., on Wednesday, July 21.

Keremeos fire department captain Bill Arnott said firefighters responded to the scene and found a vehicle on fire that had spread to the grassy area beside the highway, amid tinder-dry conditions.

The Princeton fire department and the BC Wildfire Service assisted in the fire suppression efforts.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said it was monitoring the new blaze.

The fire was extinguished by 9:30 a.m., and the highway has since reopened.